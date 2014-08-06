Aug 6 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 million rupees for 2022 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.75 billion rupees for 2028 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 million rupees for 2030 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 million rupees for 2042 bonds For details, click: (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)