Aug 14 The Reserve Bank of India: India to sell 120 bln rupees of bonds on august 22-cbank

India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds, 60 bln rupees of 8.60 pct 2028 bonds -cbank

India to sell 20 bln rupees of 9.20 pct 2030 bonds, 20 bln rupees of 8.30 pct 2042 bonds -cbank

India to sell govt bonds via multiple price method -cbank (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)