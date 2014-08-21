Aug 21 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0032 rupee per 100 rupees for 2020 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0041 rupee per 100 rupees for 2028 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0047 rupee per 100 rupees for 2042 bonds

* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0047 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds

For details, click here: (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)