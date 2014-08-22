US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Aug 22 The Reserve Bank of India:
RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 98.54 rupees, yield at 8.5906 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.60 pct 2028 bond at 99.36 rupees, yield at 8.6777 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 103.93 rupees, yield at 8.7388 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 pct 2042 bond at 95.44 rupees, yield at 8.7352 pct; fully sold
For a Reuters poll on the action, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Gold rallied earlier to 5-month high on safe-haven appeal * Spot silver falls from 5-month peak * Platinum above 200-day moving average at 6-week top (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) By Marcy Nicholson and Sethuraman N R NEW YORK/BENGALURU, April 17 Gold pared gains from a five-month high on Monday, losing steam as U.S. Treasury yields turned higher and the dollar came off its lows, after rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea spurred earlier saf