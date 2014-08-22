Aug 22 The Reserve Bank of India:

India to sell 120 bln rupees of bonds on august 28-cbank India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds, 60 bln rupees of 8.40 pct 2024 bonds -cbank

India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.32 pct 2032 bonds, 20 bln rupees of 9.23 pct 2043 bonds -cbank India to sell govt bonds via multiple price method (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)