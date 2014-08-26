US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Aug 26 (Reuters) -
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 million rupees for 2020 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.50 billion rupees for 2024 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 million rupees for 2032 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 500 million rupees for 2043 bonds
For details, click on: (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss