Sept 5 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: Cut-off price for 8.27 percent 2020 bond at 98.42
rupees, yield at 8.6192 percent; fully sold
* RBI: Cut-off price for 8.60 percent 2028 bond at 99.17
rupees, yield at 8.7019 percent; fully sold
* RBI: Cut-off price for 9.20 percent 2030 bond at 103.79
rupees, yield at 8.7548 percent; fully sold
* RBI: Cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 95.21
rupees, yield at 8.7582 percent; fully sold
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)