Sept 5 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: Cut-off price for 8.27 percent 2020 bond at 98.42 rupees, yield at 8.6192 percent; fully sold

* RBI: Cut-off price for 8.60 percent 2028 bond at 99.17 rupees, yield at 8.7019 percent; fully sold

* RBI: Cut-off price for 9.20 percent 2030 bond at 103.79 rupees, yield at 8.7548 percent; fully sold

* RBI: Cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2042 bond at 95.21 rupees, yield at 8.7582 percent; fully sold

