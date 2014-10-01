Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India: India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Oct. 10 - cbank

India to sell 30 billion rupees of 8.27 percent 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.40 percent 2024 bonds - cbank

India to sell 20 billion rupees of 9.20 percent 2030 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 9.23 percent 2043 bonds - cbank

India to auction bonds via multiple price method (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)