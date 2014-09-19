Sept 19 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 33 bids for 19.93 billion rupees out of 115 bids for 84.55 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 20.58 percent on 8 bids at 2020 bond auction

* Rbi accepts 90 bids for 59.80 billion rupees out of 245 bids for 193.72 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 36.36 percent on 11 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 12 bids for 19.90 billion rupees out of 96 bids for 62.78 billion rupees received at 2032 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 42.92 percent on 2 bids at 2032 bond auction

* RBI accepts 44 bids for 19.95 billion rupees out of 96 bids for 62.15 billion rupees received at 2043 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 63.22 percent on 5 bids at 2043 bond auction (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)