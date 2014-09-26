Sept 26 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 98.57 rupees, yield at 8.5881 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.60 pct 2028 bond at 99.77 rupees, yield at 8.6264 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 pct 2042 bond at 95.96 rupees, yield at 8.6837 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 104.29 rupees, yield at 8.6984 pct; fully sold

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)