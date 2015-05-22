May 22 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI accepts 53 bids for 29.86 bln rupees out of 117 bids for 81.25 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 28.35 pct on 6 bids at 2023 bond auction * RBI accepts 97 bids for 89.57 bln rupees out of 235 bids for 331.23 bln rupees received at new 10-year bond * RBI says partial allotment of 33.88 pct on 42 bids at new 10-year bond auction * RBI accepts 53 bids for 19.87 bln rupees out of 131 bids for 62.66 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 64.8 pct on 1 bid at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 51 bids for 19.95 bln rupees out of 153 bids for 71.54 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 5.82 pct on 2 bids at 2044 bond auction