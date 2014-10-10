Oct 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 98.68 rupees, yield at 8.5651 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 pct 2024 bond at 99.55 rupees, yield at 8.4653 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 104.54 rupees, yield at 8.6688 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 9.23 pct 2043 bond at 105.79 rupees, yield at 8.6793 pct; fully sold

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)