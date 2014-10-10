Oct 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 45 bids for 29.81 billion rupees out of 162 bids for 111.80 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 63.38 percent on 11 bids at 2020 bond auction

* RBI accepts 101 bids for 69.78 billion rupees out of 292 bids for 230.27 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 24.01 percent on 24 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 37 bids for 19.90 billion rupees out of 144 bids for 77.21 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 26.63 percent on 7 bids at 2030 bond auction

* RBI accepts 74 bids for 29.98 billion rupees out of 132 bids for 67.57 billion rupees received at 2043 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 75.27 percent on 3 bids at 2043 bond auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)