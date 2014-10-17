Oct 17 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 99.07 rupees, yield at 8.4771 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.60 pct 2028 bond at 100.56 rupees, yield at 8.5277 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.32 pct 2032 bond at 97.65 rupees, yield at 8.5776 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 pct 2042 bond at 97.01 rupees, yield at 8.5811 pct; fully sold