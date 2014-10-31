Oct 31 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 99.88 rupees, yield at 8.2942 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 pct 2024 bond at 100.83 rupees, yield at 8.2710 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 107.36 rupees, yield at 8.3538 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 9.23 pct 2043 bond at 109.41 rupees, yield at 8.3618 pct; fully sold

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)