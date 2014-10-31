BUZZ-India's NALCO slumps; govt to sell up to 10 pct stake in co
** Shares of National Aluminium Co Ltd fall as much as 6.74 pct to lowest since March 8
Oct 31 The Reserve Bank of India:
RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 99.88 rupees, yield at 8.2942 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 pct 2024 bond at 100.83 rupees, yield at 8.2710 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 107.36 rupees, yield at 8.3538 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 9.23 pct 2043 bond at 109.41 rupees, yield at 8.3618 pct; fully sold
For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
** Shares of National Aluminium Co Ltd fall as much as 6.74 pct to lowest since March 8
Apr 19 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2016/17. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----