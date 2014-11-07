Nov 7 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 10 bids for 19.92 billion rupees out of 95
bids for 91.55 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 79.27 percent on 3 bids at
2020 bond auction
* RBI accepts 6 bids for 29.95 billion rupees out of 93 bids
for 85.81 billion rupees received at 2040 bond sale
* RBI accepts 80 bids for 69.86 billion rupees out of 195
bids for 201.26 billion rupees received at 2028 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 4.11 percent on 9 bids at
2028 bond auction
* Rbi says partial allotment of 91.21 percent on 2 bids at
2040 bond auction
* RBI accepts 56 bids for 29.89 billion rupees out of 132
bids for 84.30 billion rupees received at 8.24 percent 2033 bond
sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 93.78 percent on 15 bids at
8.24 percent 2033 bond auction
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)