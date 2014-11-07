Nov 7 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 10 bids for 19.92 billion rupees out of 95 bids for 91.55 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 79.27 percent on 3 bids at 2020 bond auction

* RBI accepts 6 bids for 29.95 billion rupees out of 93 bids for 85.81 billion rupees received at 2040 bond sale

* RBI accepts 80 bids for 69.86 billion rupees out of 195 bids for 201.26 billion rupees received at 2028 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 4.11 percent on 9 bids at 2028 bond auction

* Rbi says partial allotment of 91.21 percent on 2 bids at 2040 bond auction

* RBI accepts 56 bids for 29.89 billion rupees out of 132 bids for 84.30 billion rupees received at 8.24 percent 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 93.78 percent on 15 bids at 8.24 percent 2033 bond auction (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)