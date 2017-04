Nov 7 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 percent 2020 bond at 100.12 rupees, yield at 8.2402 percent; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.60 percent 2028 bond at 102.56 rupees, yield at 8.2811 percent; fully sold RBI: new 19-yr GS yield at 8.2400 percent; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 percent 2040 bond at 100.35 rupees, yield at 8.2653 percent; fully sold

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click [id: nL4N0SX2VL] (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)