Oct 13 The Reserve Bank of India: India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Oct 17 -cbank India to sell 20 billion rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.60 pct 2028 bonds -cbank India to sell 30 billion rupees of 8.32 pct 2032 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 8.30 pct 2042 bonds - cbank Auction to be conducted by multiple price method (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)