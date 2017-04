Nov 14 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 99.90 rupees, yield at 8.2907 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 pct 2024 bond at 101.18 rupees, yield at 8.2180 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 107.63 rupees, yield at 8.3230 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 9.23 pct 2043 bond at 109.91 rupees, yield at 8.3193 pct; fully sold

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click: (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)