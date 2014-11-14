Nov 14 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 39 bids for 29.81 bln rupees out of 133 bids for 111.40 bln rupees received at 2020 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 97.51 pct on 15 bids at 2020 bond auction * RBI accepts 72 bids for 69.67 bln rupees out of 245 bids for 220.28 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 95.53 pct on 25 bids at 2024 bond auction * RBI accepts 32 bids for 19.91 bln rupees out of 90 bids for 60.36 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 6.62 pct on 5 bids at 2030 bond auction * RBI accepts 64 bids for 29.97 bln rupees out of 100 bids for 68.37 bln rupees received at 2043 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 29.8 pct on 4 bids at 2043 bond auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)