Nov 14 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 39 bids for 29.81 bln rupees out of 133 bids for
111.40 bln rupees received at 2020 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 97.51 pct on 15 bids at 2020
bond auction
* RBI accepts 72 bids for 69.67 bln rupees out of 245 bids for
220.28 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 95.53 pct on 25 bids at 2024
bond auction
* RBI accepts 32 bids for 19.91 bln rupees out of 90 bids for
60.36 bln rupees received at 2030 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 6.62 pct on 5 bids at 2030 bond
auction
* RBI accepts 64 bids for 29.97 bln rupees out of 100 bids for
68.37 bln rupees received at 2043 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 29.8 pct on 4 bids at 2043 bond
auction
