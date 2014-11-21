Nov 21 The Reserve bank of India:

RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 100.23 rupees, yield at 8.2160 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off for new 12-year GS yield at 8.15 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 100.25 rupees, yield at 8.2131 pct; fully sold RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 pct 2040 bond at 100.37 rupees, yield at 8.2637 pct; fully sold

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click: (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)