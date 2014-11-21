Nov 21 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 17 bids for 19.85 billion rupees out of 148 bids for 101.01 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 90.53 percent on 5 bids at 2020 bond auction

* RBI accepts 28 bids for 29.93 billion rupees out of 107 bids for 106.41 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 65.79 percent on 7 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 50 bids for 29.94 billion rupees out of 110 bids for 67.11 billion rupees received at 2040 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 66.14 percent on 5 bids at 2040 bond auction

* RBI accepts 77 bids for 59.68 billion rupees out of 156 bids for 169.35 billion rupees received at new government stock 2026

* RBI says partial allotment of 10.47 percent on 31 bids at new government stock 2026 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)