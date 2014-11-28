Nov 28 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 pct 2024 bond at 101.96 rupees, yield at 8.1008 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off yield for new 30-year paper at 8.17 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 100.38 rupees, yield at 8.1823 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 108.70 rupees, yield at 8.2061 pct; fully sold * India's 10-year benchmark bond yield rises as much as 3 bps to 8.09 pct after auction results

