Nov 28 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says partial allotment of 90.57 percent on 7 bids at 2020 bond auction

* RBI accepts 29 bids for 29.84 billion rupees out of 107 bids for 113.20 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 8.5 percent on 5 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 90 bids for 59.87 billion rupees out of 139 bids for 129.75 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI accepts 37 bids for 19.87 billion rupees out of 84 bids for 55.01 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 1.21 percent on 5 bids at 2030 bond auction

* RBI says partial allotment of 57.43 percent on 15 bids at 8.17 percent 2044 bond auction

* RBI accepts 35 bids for 29.87 billion rupees out of 138 bids for 113.56 billion rupees received at 8.17 percent 2044 bond sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)