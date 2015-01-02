Jan 2 * RBI accepts 53 bids for 29.82 billion rupees out of 149 bids for 124.71 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 2.91 percent on 15 bids at 2020 bond auction * RBI accepts 95 bids for 59.81 billion rupees out of 192 bids for 167.31 billion rupees received at 2028 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 41.15 percent on 10 bids at 2028 bond auction * RBI accepts 49 bids for 19.9 billion rupees out of 93 bids for 52.07 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 8.5 percent on 1 bid at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 74 bids for 29.9 billion rupees out of 123 bids for 69.21 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale * Rbi says partial allotment of 99.59 percent on 2 bids at 2044 bond auction (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)