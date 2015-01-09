Jan 9 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI: cut-off price for 8.08 pct 2022 bond at 100.18 rupees, yield at 8.0463 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 9.20 pct 2030 bond at 110.07 rupees, yield at 8.0564 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 pct 2024 bond at 103.57 rupees, yield at 7.8603 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 pct 2040 bond at 102.95 rupees, yield at 8.0260 pct; fully sold