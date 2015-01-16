Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* RBI accepts 48 bids for 29.75 billion rupees out of 118 bids for 95.15 billion rupees received at 2022 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 1.99 percent on 6 bids at 2022 bond auction

* RBI accepts 72 bids for 59.79 billion rupees out of 171 bids for 158.94 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 59.48 percent on 8 bids at 2026 bond auction

* RBI accepts 11 bids for 19.87 billion rupees out of 108 bids for 71.46 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 32.05 percent on 4 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 43 bids for 29.91 billion rupees out of 136 bids for 99.24 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 65.19 percent on 7 bids at 2044 bond auction (Reporting By Shrutee Sarkar)