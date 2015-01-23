Jan 23 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 102.63 rupees, yield at 7.6596 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 104.95 rupees, yield at 7.7341 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.60 pct 2028 bond at 107.12 rupees, yield at 7.7332 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.30 pct 2040 bond at 105.88 rupees, yield at 7.7657 pct; fully sold

