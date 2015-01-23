Jan 23 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 24 bids for 19.59 bln rupees out of 118 bids for 95.73 bln rupees received at 2020 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 91.83 pct on 12 bids at 2020 bond auction * RBI accepts 106 bids for 59.79 bln rupees out of 180 bids for 166.5 bln rupees received at 2028 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 13.64 pct on 19 bids at 2028 bond auction * RBI accepts 36 bids for 29.78 bln rupees out of 119 bids for 104.05 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 84.28 pct on 4 bids at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 68 bids for 29.79 bln rupees out of 118 bids for 79.94 bln rupees received at 2040 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 1.63 pct on 3 bids at 2040 bond auction (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)