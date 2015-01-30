Jan 30 The Reserve Bannk of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 102.48 rupees, yield at 7.6923 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 104.99 rupees, yield at 7.7300 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 105.02 rupees, yield at 7.7352 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 pct 2024 bond at 104.56 rupees, yield at 7.7132 pct; fully sold

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)