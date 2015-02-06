Feb 6 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 102.30 rupees, yield at 7.7315 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 105.10 rupees, yield at 7.7189 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.15 pct 2026 bond at 103.71 rupees, yield at 7.6640 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 105.46 rupees, yield at 7.6987 pct; fully sold

