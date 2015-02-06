Feb 6 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 6 bids for 19.68 billion rupees out of 156 bids for 123.2 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 84.41 percent on 3 bids at 2020 bond auction

* RBI accepts 19 bids for 49.8 billion rupees out of 184 bids for 134.7 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 1.35 percent on 15 bids at 2026 bond auction

* RBI accepts 43 bids for 29.92 billion rupees out of 110 bids for 74.19 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 6.23 percent on 8 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 56 bids for 29.98 billion rupees out of 173 bids for 104.63 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 31.44 percent on 6 bids at 2044 bond auction

(Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)