Jan 16 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI: cut-off price for 8.08 pct 2022 bond at 101.53 rupees, yield at 7.8067 pct; fully sold

RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 104.48 rupees, yield at 7.7807 pct; fully sold

RBI: cut-off price for 8.15 pct 2026 bond at 103.83 rupees, yield at 7.6505 pct; fully sold

RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 104.25 rupees, yield at 7.7996 pct; fully sold

