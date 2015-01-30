Jan 30 (Reuters) -

* RBI accepts 66 bids for 29.84 billion rupees out of 129 bids for 91.74 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 3.87 percent on 15 bids at 2020 bond auction

* RBI accepts 65 bids for 49.84 billion rupees out of 155 bids for 134.73 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 29.46 percent on 12 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 19 bids for 19.86 billion rupees out of 88 bids for 59.7 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 65.88 percent on 3 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 41 bids for 29.97 billion rupees out of 149 bids for 95.62 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 48.48 percent on 8 bids at 2044 bond auction (Reporting By Shrutee Sarkar)