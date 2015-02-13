Feb 13 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 105.28 rupees, yield at 7.7010 pct; fully sold

RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 102.34 rupees, yield at 7.7206 pct; fully sold

RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 105.56 rupees, yield at 7.6903 pct; fully sold

RBI: cut-off price for 8.60 pct 2028 bond at 107.30 rupees, yield at 7.7102 pct; fully sold

