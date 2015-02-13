Feb 13 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI accepts 30 bids for 29.81 bln rupees out of 145 bids for 124.98 bln rupees received at 2020 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 35.28 pct on 13 bids at 2020 bond auction * RBI accepts 58 bids for 49.88 bln rupees out of 179 bids for 139.60 bln rupees received at 2028 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 28.39 pct on 14 bids at 2028 bond auction * RBI accepts 26 bids for 19.89 bln rupees out of 101 bids for 54.36 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 46.49 pct on 7 bids at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 61 bids for 29.96 bln rupees out of 139 bids for 78.64 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 83.35 pct on 9 bids at 2044 bond auction (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )