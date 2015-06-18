June 18 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0039 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0122 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commission of 0.0091 rupee/s per 100 rupees for new 30-year gs