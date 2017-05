June 19 The Reseve Bank of India: * RBI: cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 98.34 rupees, yield at 7.9524 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond at 99.63 rupees, yield at 7.7728 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 101.13 rupees, yield at 8.1191 pct; fully sold * RBI: sets 8.13 pct cut-off yield on new 30-year govt bond; fully sold