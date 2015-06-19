June 19 The Reserve Bank of India
* RBI accepts 68 bids for 29.92 bln rupees out of 119 bids for
74.55 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 60 pct on 3 bids at 2023 bond
auction
* RBI accepts 83 bids for 59.93 bln rupees out of 193 bids for
170.76 bln rupees received at 2025 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 70.71 pct on 14 bids at 2025
bond auction
* RBI accepts 12 bids for 29.87 bln rupees out of 121 bids for
92.03 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 64.6 pct on 3 bids at 2033 bond
auction
* RBI accepts 62 bids for 29.99 bln rupees out of 146 bids for
107.38 bln rupees received at new 30-year gs sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 31.02 pct on 22 bids at new
30-year gs auction