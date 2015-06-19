June 19 The Reserve Bank of India * RBI accepts 68 bids for 29.92 bln rupees out of 119 bids for 74.55 bln rupees received at 2023 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 60 pct on 3 bids at 2023 bond auction * RBI accepts 83 bids for 59.93 bln rupees out of 193 bids for 170.76 bln rupees received at 2025 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 70.71 pct on 14 bids at 2025 bond auction * RBI accepts 12 bids for 29.87 bln rupees out of 121 bids for 92.03 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 64.6 pct on 3 bids at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 62 bids for 29.99 bln rupees out of 146 bids for 107.38 bln rupees received at new 30-year gs sale * RBI says partial allotment of 31.02 pct on 22 bids at new 30-year gs auction