US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower after Comey's sacking
May 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's shock move to fire FBI Director James Comey limited risk appetite.
June 22 The Reserve Bank of India: * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 26 -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.35 pct 2024 bonds -cbank * India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.88 pct 2030 bonds -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.95 pct 2032 bonds -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds -cbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cbank
Source Text: bit.ly/1IZq3NH (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage: