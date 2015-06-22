June 22 The Reserve Bank of India: * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 26 -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.35 pct 2024 bonds -cbank * India to sell 60 bln rupees of 7.88 pct 2030 bonds -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.95 pct 2032 bonds -cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds -cbank * India to sell bonds via multiple price method - cbank