June 24 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 mln rupees for 2024 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.5 bln rupees for 2030 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 mln rupees for 2032 bonds * India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 750 mln rupees for 2044 bonds