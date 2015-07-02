July 2 The Reserve bank of India:

* India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0117 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2023 bond * India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0123 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2025 bond * India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0288 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2033 bond * India cbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0290 rupee/s per 100 rupees for 2045 bond

Source Text:bit.ly/1KunOUc (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )