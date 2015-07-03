July 3 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 7.68 pct 2023 bond at 98.15 rupees, yield at 7.9842 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.72 pct 2025 bond at 99.42 rupees, yield at 7.8034 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.24 pct 2033 bond at 101.26 rupees, yield at 8.1050 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.13 pct 2045 bond at 100.43 rupees, yield at 8.0911 pct; fully sold

For a Reuters poll on the auction, click here (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )