April 10 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI accepts 25 bids for 29.56 billion rupees out of 144
bids for 100.55 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 95.46 percent on 9 bids at
2020 bond auction
* RBI accepts 108 bids for 69.81 billion rupees out of 198
bids for 155.41 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 84.51 percent on 12 bids at
2026 bond auction
* RBI accepts 22 bids for 29.89 billion rupees out of 118
bids for 82.57 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 37.43 percent on 2 bids at
2033 bond auction
* RBI accepts 25 bids for 29.97 billion rupees out of 148
bids for 105.76 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 33.75 percent on 1 bid at
2044 bond auction
(Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)