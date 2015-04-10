April 10 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 25 bids for 29.56 billion rupees out of 144 bids for 100.55 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 95.46 percent on 9 bids at 2020 bond auction

* RBI accepts 108 bids for 69.81 billion rupees out of 198 bids for 155.41 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 84.51 percent on 12 bids at 2026 bond auction

* RBI accepts 22 bids for 29.89 billion rupees out of 118 bids for 82.57 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 37.43 percent on 2 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 25 bids for 29.97 billion rupees out of 148 bids for 105.76 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 33.75 percent on 1 bid at 2044 bond auction Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1DOVg72 (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)