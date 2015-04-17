April 17 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 27 bids for 29.89 bln rupees out of 135 bids for 104.9 bln rupees received at 2020 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 54.58 pct on 13 bids at 2020 bond auction * RBI accepts 44 bids for 69.85 bln rupees out of 168 bids for 206.15 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 76.5 pct on 13 bids at 2024 bond auction * RBI accepts 23 bids for 29.96 bln rupees out of 157 bids for 131.45 bln rupees received at 2032 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 4.75 pct on 2 bids at 2032 bond auction * RBI accepts 46 bids for 30 bln rupees out of 144 bids for 81.22 bln rupees received at 2043 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 10.88 pct on 1 bid at 2043 bond auction

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)