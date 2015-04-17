April 17 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 102.02 rupees, yield at 7.7816 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 pct 2024 bond at 103.80 rupees, yield at 7.8133 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.95 pct 2032 bond at 100.67 rupees, yield at 7.8768 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 9.23 pct 2043 bond at 114.54 rupees, yield at 7.9356 pct; fully sold

