April 30 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 49 bids for 29.96 bln rupees out of 103 bids for 89.25 bln rupees received at 2020 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 9.57 pct on 10 bids at 2020 bond auction * RBI accepts 87 bids for 69.84 bln rupees out of 160 bids for 159.05 bln rupees received at 2024 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 88.9 pct on 13 bids at 2024 bond auction * RBI accepts 20 bids for 29.94 bln rupees out of 85 bids for 89 bln rupees received at 2032 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 25.09 pct on 5 bids at 2032 bond auction * RBI accepts 34 bids for 29.98 bln rupees out of 90 bids for 66.42 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 34.62 pct on 3 bids at 2044 bond auction

* Source text: bit.ly/1QNDxjW (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)