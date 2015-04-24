BRIEF-India Grid Trust IPO bid/issue opens on May 17 and closes on May 19
* India grid trust says IPO bid/issue opens on May 17, 2017, closes on: May 19, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qVXH3C)
April 24 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI accepts 57 bids for 29.73 bln rupees out of 152 bids for 136.8 bln rupees received at new security 2023 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 21.93 pct on 31 bids at new security 2023 bond auction * RBI accepts 74 bids for 69.8 bln rupees out of 184 bids for 196.61 bln rupees received at 2026 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 81.49 pct on 18 bids at 2026 bond auction * RBI accepts 32 bids for 29.91 bln rupees out of 79 bids for 73.28 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 15.11 pct on 2 bids at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 30 bids for 29.98 bln rupees out of 78 bids for 71.36 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 52.44 pct on 2 bids at 2044 bond auction
Source Text: bit.ly/1DXiV21
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* India grid trust says IPO bid/issue opens on May 17, 2017, closes on: May 19, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qVXH3C)
* Asian currencies fall on dollar strength * South Korean markets closed for presidential election Tuesday * Indian rupee is the biggest decliner in the region (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 9 Asian currencies edged down against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback regained ground lost to the euro and other currencies following a relief rally tied to the election of centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron. The