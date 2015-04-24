April 24 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI accepts 57 bids for 29.73 bln rupees out of 152 bids for 136.8 bln rupees received at new security 2023 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 21.93 pct on 31 bids at new security 2023 bond auction * RBI accepts 74 bids for 69.8 bln rupees out of 184 bids for 196.61 bln rupees received at 2026 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 81.49 pct on 18 bids at 2026 bond auction * RBI accepts 32 bids for 29.91 bln rupees out of 79 bids for 73.28 bln rupees received at 2033 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 15.11 pct on 2 bids at 2033 bond auction * RBI accepts 30 bids for 29.98 bln rupees out of 78 bids for 71.36 bln rupees received at 2044 bond sale * RBI says partial allotment of 52.44 pct on 2 bids at 2044 bond auction