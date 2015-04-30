April 30 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: cut-off price for 8.27 pct 2020 bond at 101.71 rupees, yield at 7.8533 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.40 pct 2024 bond at 103.65 rupees, yield at 7.8341 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 7.95 pct 2032 bond at 100.45 rupees, yield at 7.8999 pct; fully sold * RBI: cut-off price for 8.17 pct 2044 bond at 102.95 rupees, yield at 7.9096 pct; fully sold

