May 25 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India to sell 160 bln rupees of bonds on may 29-cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.68 pct 2023 bonds - cbank * India to sell 70 bln rupees of 7.88 pct 2030 bonds - cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 7.95 pct 2032 bonds - cbank * India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.17 pct 2044 bonds - cbank

Source text: bit.ly/1Fz4eTE (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)